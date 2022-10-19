A 12-year-old girl’s great-grandfather is offering a reward for the safe return of a phone lost in Harker Heights last weekend.
The special cellphone, a black iPhone 8 with a rose gold case, carries his great-granddaughter’s last pictures, text conversations and voicemails with her father who tragically died a month ago.
On Saturday, Ernest Wright, 82, of Copperas Cove, took Angie, his great-granddaughter, to Cracker Barrel in Harker Heights for a change of scenery after a particularly trying month.
Angie’s father, Matthew Reeves, 32, of Killeen, died Sept. 13 in a freak paragliding accident on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi just before her 12th birthday.
Wright said Angie has continued to call and text her father in the days and weeks since his death as she’s struggling to mourn the enormous loss.
“She took it with her wherever her dad was,” Wright said.
While waiting for a table Saturday afternoon, his great-granddaughter accidentally left her phone in the stuffed animal section, but by the time she realized it a few minutes later, the phone was gone when she went back to get it.
Staff at the restaurant helped the two search for the phone, Wright said, calling it while they walked around the lobby, but it wasn’t ringing and had clearly already been turned off.
So, the Cove resident decided to put an ad in the Killeen Daily Herald hoping whoever took it may see it.
“I just figured if I put an ad in the paper and if somebody had a heart for a little girl, they’d return it,” Wright said.
The Cove resident said he’ll offer a $100 reward and specified there will be “no questions asked” of whoever returns the missing phone.
“They can leave it in a paper bag, or take it back to Cracker Barrel. All I want is the cell phone back,” he said. “The dang cellphone don’t mean anything to me or to her — it’s the memories she has on it.”
Angie’s mother, Ashley Reeves, of Gatesville, said at one point she thought the phone was back on so she texted it hoping her daughter’s story will encourage the new owner to return it.
“I was like, ‘Hey, look, this is all my daughter has,’” Reeves said. “She’s still calling her dad, and texting her dad. That’s her thing right now. There’s no phone that’s going to replace that. There’s voicemails, pictures, text messages and I didn’t have it backed up. It’s much more than a phone.”
Reeves said she’s hopeful someone will have the heart to return it.
“Please just return it to Cracker Barrel,” she said. “We don’t care, we’re not going to press charges, we’ll pay if we have to. I’ll give them my phone; I don’t care.”
Reeves asked anyone who may have information about the lost phone to call or text her at 254-223-2846.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.