Matthew Reeves, of Killeen, with his daughter, Angie. 

A 12-year-old girl’s great-grandfather is offering a reward for the safe return of a phone lost in Harker Heights last weekend.

The special cellphone, a black iPhone 8 with a rose gold case, carries his great-granddaughter’s last pictures, text conversations and voicemails with her father who tragically died a month ago.

