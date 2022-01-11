Law enforcement officials returned a complaint of five charges for a Copperas Cove man after the police department’s tactical team assisted in a search warrant Friday.
Elyiahu Maliq Tyrik Ross was arrested Friday and arraigned by Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police searched Ross’ home in the 1300 block of Parnell Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Copperas Cove’s Animal Control assisted by securing the animals at the house throughout the duration of the search.
The incident is still under investigation, police said Tuesday.
