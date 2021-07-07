Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz will not seek re-election in 2021, she announced Wednesday.
Diaz, 52, was elected for a second term as mayor on April 27, 2019, in a special election following the death of former Mayor Frank Seffrood in December 2018.
“It has been an exciting, challenging, rewarding, and productive 26 months in office, as well as at times being very emotional and exhausting,” Diaz said in an announcement. “I am so very thankful for having had the opportunity to serve as your Mayor during these unprecedented times.”
Diaz served as mayor previously from 2004 to 2007.
She said in her statement that she will stay active in the city and hopes to be a “positive voice” for the city’s development and growth.
Diaz is a general partner with Dewald Properties in Copperas Cove.
Applications for a place on the Nov. 2 ballot may only be filed from July 17 through Aug. 16 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along with the mayoral position, other city council seats in the election are Place 1 and Place 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.