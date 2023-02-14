Copperas Cove Welcome sign
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey is set to give his “state of the city” address Thursday morning. The address is scheduled to be given beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cinergy Cinemas, 402 Constitution Drive.

For those unable to attend, the city said it will stream the address on its social media platforms.

