Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey is set to give his “state of the city” address Thursday morning. The address is scheduled to be given beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cinergy Cinemas, 402 Constitution Drive.
For those unable to attend, the city said it will stream the address on its social media platforms.
This year’s address has the theme “Engage Copperas Cove: Better Together,” according to the city.
Yancey said Tuesday that among the topics he will address are the ongoing population increase and maintaining infrastructure and services.
Copperas Cove is in the midst of a population boom that has city officials eyeing a figure of over 60,000 in the next 15 years or so.
On Jan. 17, Bobby Lewis, the city’s development services director, told the City Council that the estimated population was 38,211 based on ongoing and completed housing developments. As of April 1, 2020, the official population as recorded by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020 was 36,670.
Other topics Yancey said he will address are the Interstate 14 expansion that will include adding a lane in both directions on the Highway 190 bypass and a desired ramp project to connect eastbound State Highway 9 to westbound Business Highway 190.
As of right now, traffic on eastbound Highway 9 must continue onto eastbound Interstate 14 and turn around at Clarke Road if they wish to go back into the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.