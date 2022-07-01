1. Yes. Roe was bad law and never should have been enacted. Last week’s ruling was just.

2. Yes. The court ruling correctly leaves the question of reproductive rights to the states.

3. No. Roe v. Wade was established law. The ruling will cause a women’s health crisis.

4. No. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was more about politics than the law.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether it was the right ruling; it depends on your perspective.

