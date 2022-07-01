Water is reportedly back on at a Copperas Cove mobile home park after residents of the park complained of multiple days without running tap water, according to the park’s Facebook page.
Residents of Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community in Copperas Cove reached out to the Herald Wednesday to speak about the recent water outages.
“The water will be back on momentarily. Again thank you to everyone who was patience. We appreciate each and everyone of you. A big Thank you to the Plumbers who were here night and morning to make sure everything got fixed,” the park’s Facebook page read Wednesday afternoon.
