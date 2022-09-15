Having dealt with a water shutoff for the 10th time since Jan. 1, residents of a mobile home park in Copperas Cove are outraged.
“The water was shut off (Tuesday) and I didn’t even know what was going on until I saw it on the city of Copperas Cove Facebook page,” said Sarah Grimes, one of the residents of the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community.
Grimes said she initially was under the impression that the water outage was similar to others that have happened this year when the water is off for much of the day to fix a water leak.
“(We) had no clue it was a full cease and desist and a $40,000 repair problem, and that we’re not going to be having water for a week,” Grimes said.
The office manager for Cedar Grove was unavailable for comment Thursday to verify the cost of the repair or for how long it would be out.
As of around 11 a.m. Thursday, Copperas Cove Public Relations Director Kevin Keller said maintenance personnel at the mobile home park had restored service to one of the park’s two pumps.
Keller explained that the city would not bless off on restoring water service to the park until both pumps were operational.
Tuesday, city officials announced a cease-and-desist order had been issued to management of the mobile home community and shut off potable water service to the mobile home park until necessary repairs could be made.
The city said in a news release that during an inspection that morning, an active sewage spill had been identified.
City officials further clarified the outage Wednesday afternoon.
“A lot of people don’t understand why we turned that water off,” Keller said. “Well, water is gravity-fed, so water comes out of the tank and is pressurized right to your house. Sewage is not. So, sewage has lift stations that are in place to help move that waste down along the line.
“And what’s happened is the lift station they have on site has failed and it’s not pushing that sewage down the line to our main line. And when it doesn’t push that sewage, it backs up through manholes, it backs up through cleanout lines, and that’s what’s happened. It has discharged waste at various places throughout the park.”
Grimes — and others — expressed their displeasure with how they were notified by the mobile home community’s management about the outage.
The mobile home community posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the water would be turned off at noon that day and to prepare for the outage by filling tubs and sinks with water. Notices were also placed on the doors of residences in the community, but for Grimes, who is not a frequent Facebook user, it was not enough.
“We came home (Tuesday) — a lot of us came home from work — to a notice on our door and the water was already shut off,” Grimes said.
Not all comments on the mobile home park's Facebook page were negative, however. Some residents commented, saying they appreciated the efforts of the mobile home park's staff to resolve the issue.
Assistance
Managers of the mobile home community posted on Facebook Wednesday that they had a case of water for every family in the park and had also placed portable toilets throughout the park.
Public Works Director Scott Osburn said via email to the Herald Wednesday that the Texas Department of Emergency Management denied the city’s request for pallets of water for the residents.
“We have since been advised that due to the self-inflicted nature of the event (due to Cedar Grove’s improper maintenance), the event does NOT qualify for State aid,” Osburn said.
Sewage implications
Not all residents of the park wished to go on the record with their name, but one said in a phone interview with the Herald that the situation poses a serious health risk.
The city said in a news release Tuesday that the sewage was spilling into a nearby waterway. Osburn explained via email why the sewage spill can be detrimental to one’s health.
“Raw sewage is known to contain harmful (disease-causing) bacteria, viruses, and parasites,” Osburn said. “These are responsible for a variety of diseases ranging from E.Coli (bacterial) to hepatitis A (viral) to Cryptosporidiosis (parasitic), to name but a few.”
One resident of the park who emailed the Herald Thursday said she and her family have noticed sewage backing up into her sinks and showers.
Other residents, including Grimes, stated they appreciated the city stepping in and doing what it had to do.
“I think they’re just doing what they know to do due to the EPA regulations,” Grimes said. “The park is violating these things. It is the park’s responsibility. I’m not even mad at the city for doing it. They did what they had to do.”
According to Keller, there are approximately 150-200 units in the mobile home park, though he said he is unaware of the exact number.
Cedar Grove’s system
According to city officials, Cedar Grove operates its own water system apart from the city. The system is considered Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4.
According to Section 11-104 of the city’s code of ordinances, an MS4 is “A separate storm sewer system owned or operated by the United States, a state, city, town, county, district, association, or other public body (created by or pursuant to state law) having jurisdiction over the disposal of sewage, wastes, stormwater, or other wastes.”
Breaking it down in simpler terms over the phone Wednesday, Keller said, “We feed the water basically to their front door and they feed it to their residents. Then the sewer is similar. The waste that comes out of that park feeds over to our main line. So, the park gets billed by the city for water, and waste and sewage, and then they pass expenses onto their residents.”
Grimes and other residents said the water fee is tacked onto their monthly cost, which includes the monthly fee for their trailer, the lot rent and trash.
According to the city’s initial news release Tuesday, the mobile home park could be fined up to $2,000 per day for the violation.
