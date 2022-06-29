COPPERAS COVE — A manufactured home park in Copperas Cove has been without water intermittently since Monday due to multiple water main breaks, rendering residents unable to partake in typical hygiene activities without purchasing water. Residents of the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community reached out to the Herald on Wednesday to explain the impact it is having on their families.
“I’ve been trying to get out of the place and get my kids out of there, but it’s a long process,” said Tracy Grosz, one of the residents of the park. “The house I bought needs a lot of work before I can put my kids in it. So I’m working hard and I can’t even go home and shower right now.”
Another resident, Merceades Amador, said the situation is extremely inconvenient for her because of her situation.
“I have a 4-year-old son and a 7-year-old son and I’m pregnant with a surrogate baby and I’m having to lift water up and dump it in the toilet,” Amador said. “My kids can’t drink the water. We have to go to 7-Eleven to buy bottles of water, gallons of water.”
A worker in the office Wednesday said the manager on duty was not present and could not confirm anything in person, however, the park has posted on Facebook and confirmed the water breaks.
Wednesday afternoon, the park posted this as a comment on one of its Facebook posts: “Plumbers should be here shortly to start doing the work. Still no estimated time on when job will be done.”
Residents, including Grosz, said office staff have regularly been unable to provide estimates when repairs would be complete.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said all she wants to know is when the water will be back on so she can make plans to conduct hygiene activities elsewhere. That said, the resident said it is more inconvenient to that regard because she has to get in her vehicle and use gas to travel to purchase water, do her laundry and take a shower.
Another resident, who also did not want to use her name, stated that she has someone living with her who has a medical condition where it is a necessity to use a shower on a regular basis.
“It’s impacted me because I don’t have running water,” Amador said. “You don’t realize how much you need running water until you’re out of it and you’re having to buy gallons of water — bottles of water — just to flush the toilet.”
Water was restored for a few hours Tuesday evening, but it went back off due to another water break in the line Wednesday morning, according to residents and the community.
Grosz said she did not have the benefit of being home when the water came back on.
“I have six kids — six — ranging in age from 3 now to 15,” she said. “We got home (and) none of us could shower and then so I’m expecting the next day when I wake up it would be on. I couldn’t brush my teeth without a water bottle the next morning because it was still off.
“So I came to the house — my new house — and I’m doing painting. I get back home last night, and again, the water was still off.”
Amador, on the other hand, was fortunate to be home.
“We made sure to tell our sons not to drink any of the water,” Amador said. “(We told them) ‘Hurry up and go to the bathroom,’ we were able to wash our dishes. Then we went to bed and we woke up to no water.”
