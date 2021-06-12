COPPERAS COVE — Beans bags slapped wood loudly across the yard of the Moose Lodge in Copperas Cove Saturday evening. The lodge hosted a cornhole tournament as part of its public fundraiser event.
The event was one of a few that are open to the public throughout the year.
“It’s a free day for everybody to come in — you don’t have to be a member — and see what the Moose is about,” said Gabe Lopez, a member of the Moose Lodge and the one who organized the tournament. “We’re all about family, we’re about kids, we’re about taking care of us — our family. It’s a fraternity.”
Adrian Castillo, a Moose Lodge member who was pitching bags, said cornhole is a game that anyone can pick up and play and have fun with.
The purpose of cornhole is to try to get bean bags through a hole or onto the board to score points.
