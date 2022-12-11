Editor’s Note: The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized: those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.
COPPERAS COVE — “I was a meth addict and I got busted on Mother’s Day back in 2010."
Those words are the beginning of Patricia Ann Hole’s story of her eight-year addiction to the powerful drug, methamphetamine, and the destruction it caused her and her family.
“That was the lowest point in my life,” said Hole, a 1977 graduate of Cove High School. “Caught with methamphetamine and locked up by the Copperas Cove Police Department on Mother’s Day.”
Commonly known as “meth,” the drug also referred to as ice, crystal, speed, and other street terms is a stimulant that usually comes in pill or powder form. It is swallowed, smoked, snorted, and/or injected, and is considered highly addictive. Methamphetamine increases the amount of the natural chemical dopamine — known as the “feel-good hormone” — in the brain, and it is this feeling of euphoria that causes users to want to use the drug again and again.
Some of the short-term side effects include nausea, loss of appetite, irregular heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, aggression, and psychosis (temporary loss of connection with reality). Many meth users hallucinate and imagine that bugs are crawling on them, which can lead to excessive scratching and injury to the skin.
Long-term health risks include such things as high blood pressure, heart attack or stroke, liver damage, kidney damage, lung damage, brain damage, severe anxiety and psychosis, severe tooth decay, premature osteoporosis.
Hole, the daughter of a U.S. Army soldier who retired from the military in central Texas, says she was never a recreational drug user before she got hooked on meth. She stayed mostly out of trouble in school, and after marrying a soldier, moved to Alaska, where she worked as an accountant for 20 years before her life took a turn for the worse when she moved back to Copperas Cove in 2001.
“I was a pretty strait-laced student,” the 63-year-old mother of four and grandmother of seven said. “I ran around with older kids, but I never partied or gave my parents problems or anything like that.
“I had worked for 20 years up in Alaska at a good, high-paying job as an accountant. Down here, I didn’t go back to work. In a period of two years, I lost my mother; I lost my brother; I relocated from Alaska all the way down to Texas. I found out I was diabetic, and that I had arthritis all through my spine, so I was in pain a lot of the time, which made it hard for me to get up and move around, so I was in bed a lot. I was lonely, depressed, and I didn’t feel like I was contributing to the family anymore.
“That’s not excuses, but it’s a lot of change of life stressors, and I didn’t handle it well at all.”
Hole was 43 years old the first time she tried methamphetamine.
“One of my friends told me she had a way to make me feel better and I wouldn’t be so depressed and sad, and I’d be able to get out of bed more,” she said. “I said, ‘Sure, let’s try it,’ and boy, the first time I tried it, I was gone. It had its hooks into me, and there was no turning back.”
Hole was able to finance her drug habit with money she got from selling medication prescribed for her arthritis pain, and eventually she started not only using meth, but selling it, too.
“It’s not a pretty story, but that’s what happened,” she said. “After I tried it that first time, I was smoking it every day. A year later, I was shooting it up, mainlining it. I thought I had it hidden from everybody, which I did for a while, but eventually my kids knew, my husband knew. I couldn’t be trusted with money, and I was a horrible liar. I’d say, ‘I’ll be back in 20 minutes,’ and I’d show up three hours later.
“He (husband of 35 years, Charles) kept asking me what was going on, and my kids were asking me, ‘Mom, what are you doing? You’re just not the same anymore.’ I was bringing grimy and dirty people over to the house, and my husband would be like, ‘Where are you meeting these people? They look like skid row bums.’”
Then came the second Sunday in May, 12 years ago, when Patricia was on her way to sell some meth to a friend, and she failed to use her blinker to signal a right-hand turn near the now-closed Skate World on Highway 190.
“I had over a teenager on me (more than two grams of meth),” she said. “He pulled me over and I was all jittery and nervous, and he thought, ‘She’s under the influence of something,’ and so they searched the car and, of course, I had drugs in the car.
“That led to putting me in the back of a police car. Prior to that, I had never even had a speeding ticket.”
When she went to court later, Hole was sentenced to five years’ probation, and also got a stern warning from the judge.
“The judge said to me, ‘Let me see you fail a UA (urinalysis); let me have problems with you … if you reappear before me, I will not have a problem putting you in jail for five years.’
“When I did my intake for probation, the first time she seen me (her probation officer), she asked me what made me start doing meth. I was very honest with her, and I just sat there and cried and cried. It wasn’t uncommon then for me to think about ways to kill myself. I was convinced it was the meth that was keeping me alive, and if I quit doing it, I’d have to go back to being in bed a lot of the time. She said, ‘Do you realize that it makes no sense for you to say meth is destroying your life but then in the next breath, you say without meth, you don’t have a life?’
“That probation was the best thing that ever happened to me. That’s what got me straight.”
Hole went to rehab for 30 days in Florida in December 2010 and has been clean and sober now for nearly 12 years. She has her life back and a family that believes in her and trusts her again.
“I came back to Cove, and I was scared to death, but I had a son who believed in me,” she said. “The first thing when I got off the plane, he said, ‘I already checked the (12-step group) schedule (and) they meet every night.’ And do you know that son went with me to every meeting I went to for 90 days.
“I tell people those 12-step programs work. I listened and I took notes. I worked as hard as I did staying sober as I did making money selling drugs.
“A short time before I got busted, my son called me to tell me that my first grandson was born, and I told him I would be on my way to the hospital. I said, ‘I’m coming right now.’ He said, ‘Mom, that’s not a good idea.’ They didn’t want me to hold my grandson. They were trying to figure out a nice way to tell me that I wasn’t welcome. That devastated me.
“When I got home from rehab, the first thing my son did was bring over my grandson and let me hold him. I cried and cried.”
Her message today, Hole says, can be found in her Facebook group, Hope in Life with God: https://www.facebook.com/groups/HopeInRecoveryNowWithGOD. She says faith in God saved her life and gave her hope, and she believes it is important for people who know and love someone with a drug problem to never give up on them.
“When I got busted and I was in that jail cell, I fell to my knees and I said, ‘God, I have a son in high school. This is going to be in the newspaper. All his friends are gonna know what kind of parent I am. Please help me. Please.’
“I realize so many people are against God because they think God is religion. He’s not. God is faith and hope. God is something positive and that’s what my page is all about. It is very upbeat and very positive. Getting busted, I knew I had to change my whole attitude. I had to look at it as a positive. I had to find the blessing in it.
“If you have a loved one that’s addicted or anyone you know of, never give up hope.”
