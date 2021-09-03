The city of Copperas Cove is mourning the loss of James Malone, one of its employees in the Wastewater Department, the city said Friday afternoon.
The 62-year-old Malone died Wednesday. The city could not confirm his cause of death.
Malone had been with the city for 35 years after being hired in June of 1986. He had worked his way up in the city, most recently serving as the chief plant operator of the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Arrangements are entrusted to Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.