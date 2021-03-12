The Copperas Cove Municipal Court operating hours will be modified beginning Monday.
Monday thru Friday, the lobby will be open to serve the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; staff will remain accessible to continue serving the public by phone, email or fax from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
Municipal Court clerks may be contacted by phone at 254-547-5030, and payments may be made online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/copperascovetx/court/search.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-5030.
