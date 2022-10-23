City council races are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Copperas Cove and Nolanville, with early voting beginning Monday.
Also in Copperas Cove, there’s a school board seat up for grabs and voters will decide on a potential sales tax change.
When casting a vote in the Cove special election — Proposition 1 — voters will vote either “For” or “Against” the following proposition:
“The reduction of rate of the sales and use tax collected by the City of Copperas Cove, for purposes authorized by Chapters 501, 502 and 505 of the Texas Local Government Code, from three eighths (3/8) of one percent to one quarter (1/4) of one percent, and the increase of sales and use tax in Copperas Cove from one-eight (1/8) of one percent to one quarter (1/4) of one percent, to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.”
In simpler terms, the city is proposing a reallocation of a portion of sales tax money from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city of Copperas Cove.
The city is fighting an uphill battle in terms of making street repairs as in January, the city learned the condition of its overall road network was significantly below the desired condition.
Also on the Cove ballot, voters will decide on the race for City Council Place 4 and the Copperas Cove ISD School Board Place 5.
Running for city council are John Hale and Edith Natividad. Running for school board are incumbent Jeff Gorres and challenger Heather Copeland.
When asked why he is seeking a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council, Hale responded: “To be involved with the community that I live in. Work on the future of the City of Copperas Cove and work to promote accountability of the City and the organizations that work with the city.”
Natividad answered that question by saying: “I believe that serving for Copperas Cove City Council is my calling. I want to be apart of City plannings and decisions making to better our community. I want to be the voice of our citizens.”
In the Cove school board race, the candidates also spoke on why they are running.
“I have nieces and nephews in our school system, they range from elementary through high school,” Copeland said. “I, also, have a big interest in the children that I am very involved with at the church I attend. I care about their education and the influence that our schools have on them.”
Her opponent, Gorres, said the following:
“There have been significant improvements during my tenure, from progress assessment, compensation, recruitment and retention, and accountability. In December 2021 there were several incidents of Violence at the high school which demonstrate to me that we still have room for improvement. I have proposed and championed the recruitment for additional School Resource Officers to support safety and security of our students and staff of CCISD. Running to ensure that the progress in this action continues.”
Read more about what the Cove candidates have to say in Monday’s edition of the Killeen Daily Herald.
Nolanville
In the Nolanville City Council race, there’s just one contested seat: place 3.
Incumbent and Mayor Pro-Tem Patrick Ramsdell is running for reelection, and he is challenged by Dennis Biggs. The race for Seat 3 is a repeat of 2020, when the two went head-to-head for the same seat.
Karishma Talbott runs unopposed for Seat 1, as Joan Hinshaw withdrew from the race on Aug. 24, leaving the seat free for her challenger.
Finally, Mayor Andy Williams, who is running for reelection, is unopposed.
