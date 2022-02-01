COPPERAS COVE — Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit organization in Copperas Cove, will hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday for its new facility near the Copperas Cove Public Library.
The new building is located at 201 Carpenter St. and is a 4,500 square feet location, twice the size of its former location in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Current Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Joann Courtland, a U.S. Army veteran, founded Operation Stand Down Central Texas with her mother, Trudy Bolton. The mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to assist homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas communities.
The event is open to the public.
