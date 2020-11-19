COPPERAS COVE - The coronavirus pandemic did not stop an annual free feeding event from happening.
The Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club hosted the 23rd annual Feast of Sharing event at the Copperas Cove Civic Center Thursday evening, and they gave out 450 meals in a grab-and-go format.
Normally, the meal, which includes traditional Thanksgiving food items, is done inside the civic center, and around 650 people are fed, said Inez Faison, president-elect of the club.
“We decided, for safety reasons - for us and our community - that we do a drive-thru and pack meals,” Faison said.
Harker Heights resident Kristina Hoover and her family sat at one of the picnic tables in the park after getting their meals.
“It means a lot, because it gives us a lot of normalcy in a year where there’s not been any normalcy,” Hoover said.
