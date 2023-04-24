COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove officials gathered with a small audience just after noon Monday to celebrate the official and long-awaited completion of a $1.4-million project to improve restroom facilities at City Park.

Dilapidated restrooms have been a concern for some time for park-goers, and the city responded by allocating funds from Capital Improvement Projects Certificates of Obligation to rebuild those facilities, including renovation of two restrooms near Field No. 2 and the large playground. Three new restrooms are located near multipurpose Field 8, near Field No. 4, and between Field No. 6 and No. 7. The only change of location for the park restrooms is at Field 8, where it was moved to the new parking lot area to meet ADA requirements.

