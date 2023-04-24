COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove officials gathered with a small audience just after noon Monday to celebrate the official and long-awaited completion of a $1.4-million project to improve restroom facilities at City Park.
Dilapidated restrooms have been a concern for some time for park-goers, and the city responded by allocating funds from Capital Improvement Projects Certificates of Obligation to rebuild those facilities, including renovation of two restrooms near Field No. 2 and the large playground. Three new restrooms are located near multipurpose Field 8, near Field No. 4, and between Field No. 6 and No. 7. The only change of location for the park restrooms is at Field 8, where it was moved to the new parking lot area to meet ADA requirements.
The project experienced a number delays, but one Cove quality of life board member who attended Monday’s ceremony outside the new restroom at Field 4 said she was pleased with the way it turned out.
“I think it has taken a long time,” Teresa Chavez said. “I know that I was guilty of looking at it from the outside in (and) you always think, ‘why aren’t they doing this; why aren’t they moving faster?’ Once I was on the board, you can see the problems that come up, and things just don’t move as fast as you expect it to.
“I love it. It’s really nice. Kind of simple and a modern design. I think it looks really pretty. As far as bathrooms in parks go, it’s a nice bathroom.”
Following remarks from Cove Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard and City Manager Ryan Haverlah, a moment of silence was observed before the ceremonial “first flush” in the new restroom outside Ballfield 4.
Stoddard said he is pleased with the restroom project that first began in 2021.
“That’s when the design started on it,” Stoddard said. “There were some hurdles along the way. We had supply chain issues; we had the tail end of the pandemic, where people weren’t coming to work; and we had the increase in construction prices.
“The one thing I want to say is to the citizens. I know this has been a long time coming,” he said. “We got it done as quickly as possible. We wanted to make sure we did a quality project. I want to thank the citizens for being patient and hopefully they’ll enjoy the restrooms.”
