Last week, weather delays caused an unexpected — albeit, brief — closure to the public of the Solid Waste Transfer Station in Copperas Cove.
Though the delays were at the Temple Landfill, where the city of Copperas Cove takes its trash, some residents who normally visit the station to dump their waste, would have been turned away for what amounted to two and a half days.
What would happen if the Temple Landfill unexpectedly closed for an extended period of time?
City officials said there is a plan for that, should the situation arise.
“If something like that was to happen, we have the ability to work with other regional landfills to take our refuse there,” said Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah on Tuesday afternoon.
Those two regional options are the Austin Landfill or the Travis County Landfill.
Haverlah said these partnerships would cost the city money only if it was to transport refuse to those landfills.
In the meantime, the city is planning on an expansion of the transfer station to increase its capacity.
“The Solid Waste Transfer Station is licensed thru the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a maximum of 125 tons daily, with a maximum of no more than 50 tons and 2 fully loaded trailers on the ground in extreme circumstances,” said Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, via email last week.
The planned expansion, which is part of the Fiscal Year 2021 proposed budget, could cost around $1.2 million, which would be paid for using the Solid Waste Department’s fund balance.
It would double the capacity to 250 tons daily.
The city contracts with Comal Transportation to take the refuse from the transfer station to the landfill in Temple.
Comal has up to two trucks to haul the trailers, and each truck can make between four to six trips per day, Keller said Thursday.
