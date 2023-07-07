BELTON — Just as officials from Killeen, Harker Heights and other area cities did a week ago, officials from Copperas Cove took a tour of the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant on Friday morning to look at the plant’s operations and hear about planned upgrades to the plant.
With the intention of ultimately upgrading the capacity of the plant to account for needed water for the customer cities, certain maintenance issues must be addressed immediately.
One of the most important pieces of the plant that needs to be addressed is the electrical switch gear near the raw water intake area where the plant draws its water from the lake.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, said the replacement of the electrical gear is important because it is 46 years old and would not be able to handle the electricity that would be added from a substantial upgrade.
In total, upgrading the electrical infrastructure of the plant could cost around $17 million.
Part of that would also call for moving the existing above-ground electric transmission lines underground.
“That would make us a lot more resilient,” Garrett said during Friday’s tour. “During (Winter Storm) Uri ... one of our bigger concerns — other than being able to get the water out — was if those lines go down, we’re down; we’re out of power.”
The lead time — or the time it would take to receive parts after they’re ordered — for electrical equipment of that nature is well over a year, Garrett explained to the officials on the tour.
Upgrading electrical infrastructure is just one of many things that need to be done to not only bring the plant to standard but also to put it in a position to handle increased capacity.
Briefing to the group of Copperas Cove officials, Allen Woelke, vice president of CDM Smith, an engineering firm designing the plant maintenance and upgrade projects, said Bell County WCID-1 is considering a number of options.
One option would be to solely fix the maintenance issues. Another would be to fix the maintenance issues and make upgrades to allow the plant to produce an additional three million gallons per day. A third option would be to address the maintenance and make upgrades for an additional six million gallons per day. Finally, a fourth option would be to do the full expansion and bring the plant to an additional 30 million gallons per day.
Currently, the plant can produce up to 90 million gallons of water per day. WCID-1’s other water plant, on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, can produce up to 17 million gallons per day.
Copperas Cove City Councilman John Hale, who was touring the plant for the first time, said during the briefing that the pitch to all the cities should be the potential cost savings of doing the full expansion as opposed to doing a small expansion and then the full one a few years down the road.
Garrett — quoting figures from Woelke — said due to duplicate costs and one component of the upgrades in particular, the realized cost savings over the course of 25 years could be around $28 million or so.
Hale, who has been on the Copperas Cove City Council since January, said the tour of the plant was beneficial.
“It’s knowing where we are from a capacity standpoint, from an equipment age standpoint, and where we need to go in the future,” Hale said.
Cove Councilwoman Joann Courtland — also touring the plant for the first time — concurred with Hale but also for reasons that it would secure water for the region.
“In five to 10 years from now, are we going to have enough water in this area?” she said during the briefing.
Because Copperas Cove gets all of its water from Belton Lake, the time is now to secure more water.
“You can’t just magically find a second source of water,” Courtland said.
In order to move forward with issuing debt for any upgrade, WCID-1 must receive approval from all of its entities that it provides water to: Killeen, Fort Cavazos, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, the 439 Water Supply Corporation and Bell County WCID-3 in Nolanville.
Should the district — and cities — opt for the 6-million-gallon upgrade, it could cost a total of around $52 million. A full expansion to 120 million gallons could cost in excess of $150 million, based on numbers presented last year.
Costs are shared by all entities and each one’s total portion is determined by how much capacity interest it has. Killeen, for example, would bear the largest portion of the total bill.
Capacity needs
Each city/entity has a different capacity need, with some — such as WCID-3, Belton and Copperas Cove — needing water sooner than the others.
Copperas Cove currently has rights to 16 million gallons per day, according to its contract with WCID-1, and its peak usage occurred in the summer of 2022 when demand reached around 6.8 million gallons per day.
“If you look at the (difference) between 6.8 and 16 million, you would say we have a lot of water availability left,” said Public Works Director Scott Osburn, adding, however, that things are not that simple.
Osburn said that on paper, the city has enough treated water capacity to supply the city through around 2047 — at least based on the city’s current master plan. But even that may not be entirely accurate.
“That was based on growth rates that were incorporated in there,” Osburn said. “That doesn’t factor in maybe we’re looking at securing some industry that’ll be high-volume users. That doesn’t project in what we’re experiencing in growth currently, which has been at 2-3%. So that 2047 benchmark potentially in reality is a little bit closer to now.”
Garrett said the cities/entities have a small window of opportunity to upgrade the Belton plant while the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Plant can bear some of the load.
If the “window of opportunity” is missed, in order to do an upgrade at the Belton plant, it would involve completely taking portions of it offline, which would mean curtailing water supply to the customers.
Curtailing water would be disastrous, according to Osburn.
“Curtailment means water rationing; it means potentially disrupting some of that flow,” Osburn said. “And what does that mean for your commercial? What does that mean for your residential? If you bring in an industry, what does that mean for them?
“It doesn’t look real good when you bring in an industry and you say, ‘Yes, you’ve got this amount of capacity,’ and then a couple of years later, you’re like, ‘You can’t have all that.’”
Plant history
The Belton Lake water treatment plant is about 70 years old.
Between 1949 and 1954, the U.S. Army constructed the 12 million-gallons-per-day treatment plant on Belton Lake, which was also created by the construction of the Belton Dam at the same time.
The Department of the Army prohibited Fort Cavazos (then, Fort Hood) from being in the wholesale water business and, as a result, WCID-1 was created in 1952 to sell water to Killeen and other area cities. WCID-1 continues to lease the Belton plant from the Army to this day.
In 2021, Garrett began visiting water stakeholders to see if they would like to commit to additional water that would come available from expansion of the Belton water plant.
Backup Power Generation
City officials also heard a brief from RPower, the company that is completing the backup power generation project.
Spurred on by a couple of power outages and a Legislative directive, work for a new 10 Megawatt power system fueled by natural gas began in December 2022.
In total, RPower is installing 16 generators — each capable of producing 625 kilowatts of electricity — and extending a natural gas pipeline from the Atmos metering station to the backup generation facility, a distance of around 2 miles.
Work on the pipeline is expected to be complete by September, and work on the generators could be complete by spring 2024.
A lack of backup power generation at the Belton Lake water plant was felt by residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, and Nolanville in May of 2022 when an Oncor fuse blew, causing the plant to lose power for three hours, and forcing 200,000 people and businesses across the area to be placed under boil-water notices for days.
The plant also experienced significant power issues during Winter Storm Uri in the winter of 2021.
