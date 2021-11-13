COPPERAS COVE — Homeless students and their families in Copperas Cove and Killeen school districts will have food for Thanksgiving thanks to an annual food basket giveaway organized by Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans of Copperas Cove.
After acknowledging partners and members who went “above and beyond” to make this year’s giveaway possible, John Robertson of Veterans Helping Veterans passed a bag full of Thanksgiving fixings to Shelley Brown, Copperas Cove ISD’s homeless liaison, who then passed it to J.J. Johnson, Killeen ISD’s director of district operations.
More than 200 families will receive Thanksgiving meals from the program this year.
Robertson said the passing of the bag symbolizes that there are no boundaries between the districts or communities.
Brown and Johnson represented their districts on behalf of their superintendents — Joe Burns and John Craft, respectively — who were unable to attend.
“I know Dr. Burns would prefer to be here, but I have been coming to this event for several years and I just love this group and what they stand for,” Brown said Saturday.
Johnson had similar sentiments.
“I take great pride any time I can represent Killeen Independent School District,” he said. “We are very grateful for all of our community partners. We appreciate their generosity — how much it means — especially during the holidays.”
Robertson said the organization has been doing the Thanksgiving meal distribution for at least 15 years.
After leaving the organization’s headquarters in downtown Copperas Cove, vehicles from each district headed to the respective administration offices for the previously identified families to receive their bags of food.
Each bag included a turkey — purchased from the Fort Hood Commissary — and traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, including boxes of mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc.
Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz, in her last official event as mayor of the city, thanked Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans for all they do.
“This organization is just one of the organizations that’s just the fabric of our community,” Diaz said. “They’re not only veterans helping veterans, but they help every community member in our community (and) not only our community, but the surrounding communities.”
Having not sought reelection, Diaz will relinquish mayoral duties to Dan Yancey on Tuesday. Yancey won the election on Nov. 2 against Devin Meadows.
