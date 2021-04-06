The Copperas Cove Police Department has arrested three of 10 individuals it had said were wanted for various crimes last week, the department announced on Facebook Tuesday.
The three individuals, and the crimes they are accused of, are:
Nedius Huitt, 49 — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1
Darrell Quallis, 21 — Burglary of a vehicle
Robert Pudney II, 35 — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2
Earlier last week, the department released mugshots and names of 10 people it suspects to be involved in connection to the crimes.
The suspects are wanted for various crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, various drug charges, robberies and thefts.
A list of the names and suspected crimes of the remaining suspects is below:
Teyquun Payne, 18 — Aggravated robbery
Jordan Pate, 38 — Evading arrest with a vehicle
Jennifer Williams, 43 — Theft of property $100 to $750
Britney Cahoon, 26 — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Luis Quintana, 40 — Theft over $2,500 with previous convictions
Davis Seegers, 35 — Assault causing bodily injury
Christopher Domkoski, 35 — Burglary of a habitation
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals should call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Online tips can be made at www.tipsubmit.com.
Information that leads to an arrest can be rewarded by up to $1,000.
