Cove police say they believe five people are behind two burglaries Tuesday morning. The police department is asking for information about the individuals involved.
The individuals were seen on security footage in the parking lot of RD Guns, 2128 E. Business Highway 190 around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, and appeared to be looking into a window at the store. Cove police shared the video to its Facebook page.
In another video, also on the Cove PD Facebook page, one person appears to be attempting to smash one of the windows of RD Guns with a blunt object.
Lt. Krystal Baker of the Copperas Cove Police Department said a burglary was also reported at Kwik Cash Pawn & Gun, 401 W. Business Highway 190 Tuesday morning, approximately 2 miles from RD Guns.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or the individuals involved are asked to contact the Copperas Cove Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-547-8222 or the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. Information leading to an arrest and prosecution may be rewarded by up to $1,000.
