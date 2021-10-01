A National Night Out kick off party in Copperas Cove, scheduled for Saturday evening, has been canceled.
“It is with deep regret the decision has been made to cancel this year’s National Night Out Kick Off event due to the uncertainty of the impending weather expected for Saturday, October 2nd,” the department announced in a news release. “This annual event is one of the Copperas Cove Police Department’s favorite and we look forward to planning and bringing the event back in 2022.”
The department said in the news release that neighborhood block parties for Tuesday are still being scheduled. Registration forms can be attained from Lt. Kevin Miller at 254-547-8222 extension 6956 or kmiller@copperascovetx.gov, picked up at the Copperas Cove Police Department, or downloaded from the city website at www.copperascovetx.gov. Any further questions can be directed to Miller.
The department apologized for any inconvenience the cancellation may have caused.
Killeen and Harker Heights are also planning for National Night Out block parties on Tuesday night.
