Copperas Cove residents have the opportunity to provide feedback to the Copperas Cove Police Department after it recently published a survey to the city’s website.
The 16-question survey gives residents the opportunity to express comments or concerns directly to the department.
The goal is to gauge satisfaction levels with the department as a whole as well as with member of the department, a news release said.
To complete the survey, go to https://bit.ly/3G17qeN.
