As a part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, anyone with potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs can drop them off today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E.
The Take-Back program is headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the city of Copperas Cove is one of nearly 4,000 collection sites nationwide, the police department said in a news release.
The event is designed to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft, the release said.
Anyone not able to drop off prescription drugs on Saturday can do so Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
