The Copperas Cove Police Department honored five retirees on Wednesday evening at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Retirees were Detective Georgette Hurt, Officer Damon Randolph, Communications Operator/Jailer Patricia Dodge, Lieutenant Martin Zeller and Lieutenant Steve O’Neal.

The Copperas Cove Police Department celebrated the careers of five employees who recently retired on Wednesday evening in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

All five employees combined for 105 years of combined law enforcement service, the department said on Facebook.

Honored retirees were:

  • Officer Damon Randolph — 15 years
  • Lieutenant Steve O’Neal — 20 years
  • Lieutenant Martin Zeller — 21 years
  • Detective Georgette Hurt — 24 years
  • Communications Operator/Jailer Patricia Dodge — 25 years

