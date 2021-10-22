The Copperas Cove Police Department celebrated the careers of five employees who recently retired on Wednesday evening in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
All five employees combined for 105 years of combined law enforcement service, the department said on Facebook.
Honored retirees were:
- Officer Damon Randolph — 15 years
- Lieutenant Steve O’Neal — 20 years
- Lieutenant Martin Zeller — 21 years
- Detective Georgette Hurt — 24 years
- Communications Operator/Jailer Patricia Dodge — 25 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.