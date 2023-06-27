Copperas Cove parents and their children have are invited to fill out Kiddo Cards this week at the Cove police department.
The event will go from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the community room of the Copperas Cove PD, 302 E. Avenue E.
Kiddo Cards provide information that law enforcement officials and first responders need when searching for them.
Kids who attend the event will be in the running for a prize.
