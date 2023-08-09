A man died after being shot early Wednesday morning in Copperas Cove, police said in a news release.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Copperas Cove police officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of South Main Street in reference to a shooting, police said in the release.
“When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound. Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn was notified and he pronounced the male deceased,” the release read.
The man has been identified as 37-year-old Richard Jerome Powers.
Police say the incident was isolated and it is under continued investigation by detectives in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
