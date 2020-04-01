The Copperas Cove Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two individuals that police say stole liquor from Twin Liquors in Copperas Cove.
The department posted pictures of the two individuals on its Facebook page.
Residents with information should contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222, extension 6892. Anonymous tips can be made Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. The case number is 2020-1041 the post said.
