Copperas Cove police are looking for help identifying a woman they say was involved in a theft at the Cove Walmart in April. Anyone who recognizes the woman should call Detective Bailey with the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222, extension 6889.
Anonymous tips can also be made to the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers by calling 254-547-1111. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest or prosecution.
