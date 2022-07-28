One male is in custody after reportedly firing three shots at a residence Thursday morning in Copperas Cove, police said in a news release.
According to Copperas Cove police, officers responded to calls around 7:50 a.m. for shots fired in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
“Officers arrived on scene, and witnesses reported a male subject entered a residence and exited a short time later. Before the subject departed, witnesses reported he fired three rounds into the residence with a pistol,” police said in the release.
Police said no injuries were reported.
The male reportedly fled the scene in a white Nissan Titan, police said. Deputies with Coryell and Lampasas County Sheriff departments assisted in locating the male outside city limits, according to the release.
The male, whose identity was not immediately released, has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony and deadly conduct-discharge firearm. The male is awaiting arraignment by a Coryell County justice of the peace.
