COPPERAS COVE — After reviewing the qualifications of three candidates within the ranks of the Copperas Cove Police Department, leaders within the department ultimately selected Rick Counter for promotion from sergeant to lieutenant.
The police department celebrated Counter’s promotion during a ceremony Friday.
Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson and Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Alber both spoke of Counter and what he gives to the department.
Wilson said no type of obstacle — such as fewer resources than needed for mission accomplishment or fewer people than needed for mission accomplishment — has slowed Counter down throughout his career.
“Imagine setting a goal for yourself and not being impeded by those types of obstacles,” Wilson said. “That’s why he’s here.”
Alber said he has worked with Counter in nearly every step of his career with the department.
“I’ve always said, Rick’s brain fires at a different level than what anybody else’s brain fires at,” Alber said. “Him and Capt. (Gabe) Cardona could probably be related in some manner.”
When given a chance for remarks, Counter said Wilson’s and Alber’s assessments were enlightening about himself. He also indicated that he is ready to get to work as a lieutenant with aspirations of one day becoming a captain and maybe a deputy chief.
In the Copperas Cove Police Department, a lieutenant is a mid-level management position that receives direct supervision from one of the police captains. A lieutenant performs a variety of routine and complex public safety work in the performance and administration of police patrol, investigation, traffic regulation and related law enforcement, Wilson explained.
