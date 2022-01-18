A string of shootings in the area the last couple days included Copperas Cove, where a man was shot and airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple on Monday evening.
The suspect in the incident has been arrested and charged.
Copperas Cove police said in a news release Tuesday that the man was shot in the 900 block of North 19th Street around 8 p.m. Monday. Responding officers said the man had multiple gunshot wounds, and they rendered immediate aid until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Witnesses to the shooting provided details to police and identified the shooter as Ray Charles Davis, who had been invited to the home “for a gathering with friends,” police said.
“At some point, an argument ensued between Davis and one of the residents, during which time Davis fired a pistol inside the home.
Davis exited the home and walked to his vehicle before turning and firing a pistol in the direction of multiple people standing outside the home, striking the victim,” Cove police said in the news release.
Police said Davis fled on foot.
Officers canvassed the area and located Davis after some time when a resident reported a suspicious person walking near Grimes Crossing Road. The description matched the description of Davis.
Cove police arrested Davis without incident.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price arraigned Davis on Tuesday on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Price set the bond at $50,000 per charge for a total of $200,000.
(1) comment
Nice work Cove PD.
