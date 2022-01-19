A varsity boys basketball game between Harker Heights and Copperas Cove at Bulldawg Gymnasium reportedly ended early Tuesday after there were reports that a fight had broken out.
The incident appeared on the Copperas Cove Police Department's police report when it was posted Wednesday morning. According to the report, the "public affray" happened at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Reportedly, according to a radio broadcaster and public address announcer, the incident happened with around 4:49 left in the game and officials reportedly awarded the victory to the Knights, who were leading 64-39 at the time.
Copperas Cove police said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing.
"We are in the process of identifying those involved and to what extent, in order to determine the appropriate charge(s) to file," said Capt. Gabriel Cardona via email. "We are aware of at least one person who was injured."
The Herald also reached out to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. An official with the sheriff's office said Cove PD is the lead investigating agency.
Wendy Sledd, the public information officer for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, confirmed the district is looking into the matter.
“The matter is being investigated and findings will be submitted to the University Interscholastic League," she said via email Wednesday.
The UIL governs high school activities, including athletics, in Texas.
