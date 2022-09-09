Cove theft

Copperas Cove police are seeking the public's help in identifying this man suspected of theft at Walmart in August.

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove police say a man stole an item from Walmart on Aug. 28. The officer assigned to the case is asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Any information can be reported via the police department or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers. The Crime Stoppers can offer rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

