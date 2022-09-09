Copperas Cove police say a man stole an item from Walmart on Aug. 28. The officer assigned to the case is asking the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Any information can be reported via the police department or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers. The Crime Stoppers can offer rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.