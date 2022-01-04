Copperas Cove residents interested in enrolling in the 35th Citizens Police Academy can do so by going to the city’s website at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/files/forms/police/cpa_app.pdf. Classes are slated to begin Feb. 3.
Classes are held every Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The class will end in May, and graduation will be on May 6.
Enrollment in the 12-week academy is limited to 15 people.
The Copperas Cove Police Department Citizens Police Academy is designed to give interested members of our community insight into the day-to-day operations of their local law enforcement.
The goals of this academy are to provide a venue between the police and the residents they serve and for those going through the academy to enjoy themselves, the department said in a news release.
For more information, contact Cove police Lt. Krystal Baker at 254-547-8222, extension 6956 or kbaker@copperascovetx.gov.
