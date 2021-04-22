In partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Copperas Cove Police Department is hosting an event Saturday to collect potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The drugs will be disposed of properly, the department said in a news release.
The event, in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 302 E. Ave. E, Copperas Cove.
There will be a collection container for people to make an anonymous and free deposit of the prescription drugs.
