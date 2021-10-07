The Copperas Cove Police Department issued a statement Thursday warning people of a business that claims to be in Copperas Cove but has been reported multiple times as a scam.
The business in question is Hanzsbrew Armory, which according to Google, is an online firearms store.
“This particular business does not have a store front, nor is it a homebased business in Copperas Cove,” the release said.
The Cove PD said in the release that the address listed for the business on Google is a residential address in Copperas Cove, and the phone number is an invalid number from Houston.
Police said the website only takes cash transfers via apps such as Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
There are 18 reviews of the business on Google — all of which are one-star reviews and all warn about the business being a scam.
Cove police offered tips for avoiding becoming a victim of a scam:
1) Read online reviews from an independent source.
2) Pay attention to subject lines and grammar as indicators of scams.
3) Never send money for online transactions on cash applications.
