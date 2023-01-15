COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Police Department was at several railroad crossings Sunday as traffic stopped at three crossings.
An officer on scene confirmed with the Herald that a pedestrian had been hit on the tracks. The condition and identity of the pedestrian is unkown.
On their Facebook page, CCPD posted that there was an accident investigation and that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street and First Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation. Traffic had been redirected to 7th Street and 17th Street as the only way to cross the tracks.
The police department made a request for drivers and onlookers to avoid those areas while first responders worked to process the scene.
