Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Walmart on Tuesday. 

 Copperas Cove Police Department

The Copperas Cove Police Department need help in finding a man who they say attempted to rob a local Walmart.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a robbery at Walmart at 2720 East Business Highway 190.

According to police, a man handed a employee a note demanding money from the register. In the note he threatened to shoot people if his demands were not met.

“During a short delay by the employee, the suspect picked up his note and departed the store … did not obtain money or items during the incident,” said Cove police Lt. Kevin Miller in a news release.

The man then fled on foot from the store and ran towards 402 Constitution Drive where he entered into a white sedan and drove away.

Description of the robber is a black male standing between 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 wearing a thick blue winter coat, no gloves, and a blue scarf around his mouth and nose.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this case call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

