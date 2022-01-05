The Copperas Cove Police Department released mugshots and names of 10 people it suspects to be involved in connection to various crimes. The department released it on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The suspects are wanted for various crimes, including evading arrest, a drug charge and robbery.
A list of their names and suspected crimes is below:
- Naquan Moffett, 19 — Evading arrest with a vehicle
- Larry Marcus Jr., 40 — Affidavit of surety to surrender principal
- Stanley Douglass, 44 — Fleeing a police officer
- April Alkire, 36 — Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1
- Coby Carlton, 26 — Evading arrest or detention
- Andraya Ottoson, 39 — Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, greater than $200
- Shuakind Santos, 24 — Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony
- Bryan Johnson, 29 — Assault of a pregnant person
- Guadalupe Zuniga, 25 — Continuous violence against family
- Jeremy Guidry, 30 — Robbery
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals should call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Information that leads to an arrest can be rewarded by up to $1,000.
The department will occasionally release the names and mugshots of individuals it is looking for on its Facebook page.
(1) comment
If they want them so badly, why didn't they just keep them when they took their pictures?
