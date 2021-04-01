1. Yes. If it’s a quality store, most definitely. It’s important to support new businesses.

2. Yes. Probably, but it depends on what chain it is and what else opens up nearby.

3. No. There are plenty of other grocery options in the area. I wouldn’t make the trip.

4. No. That’s way out of my way. Unless I was already in the area, I wouldn’t go.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing what the new store would offer.

Vote

View Results