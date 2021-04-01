The Copperas Cove Police Department released mugshots and names of 10 people it suspects to be involved in connection to various crimes.
The suspects are wanted for various crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, various drug charges, robberies and thefts.
A list of their names and suspected crimes is below:
- Teyquun Payne, 18 — Aggravated robbery
- Jordan Pate, 38 — Evading arrest with a vehicle
- Nedius Huitt, 49 — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1
- Jennifer Williams, 43 — Theft of property $100 to $750
- Darrell Quallis, 21 — Burglary of a vehicle
- Britney Cahoon, 26 — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Luis Quintana, 40 — Theft over $2,500 with previous convictions
- Davis Seegers, 35 — Assault causing bodily injury
- Robert Pudney II, 35 — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2
- Christopher Domkoski, 35 — Burglary of a habitation
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals should call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
Online tips can be made at www.tipsubmit.com.
Information that leads to an arrest can be rewarded by up to $1,000.
