The Copperas Cove Police Department requests the public’s help in finding a local missing teen, CCPD said Thursday.
CCPD posted to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon alerting the public to a local runaway.
“Mary Grace Hunziker a 15-year-old female with a diminished mental capacity has been reported as a runaway,” the CCPD Facebook post said.
Police described Hunziker as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink sun visor, a gray shirt, and blue jeans shorts.
She may be carrying a multicolored suitcase with flowers, police said.
If you see Hunziker, please call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
