An 83-year-old Copperas Cove woman who previously had been reported missing has been found, police said in a news release Friday.
A little after midnight on Friday morning, police responded to the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail in reference to the woman who was reported missing.
“Officers arrived on scene and learned the missing woman departed her residence on foot and had a medical condition that would likely impair her ability to return safely without assistance, prompting immediate concern for her well-being,” police said in the release.
With the assistance of other agencies, police found the woman around 9 a.m. Friday in a wooded area near her residence.
Other agencies helping the Copperas Cove Police Department were:
- Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Team Texas K-9s
- Coryell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit
- Lampasas Police Department
- Fort Cavazos Provost Marshall’s Office
- Fort Cavazos Fire Department
- Copperas Cove Fire Department
- City of Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation Personnel
- Killeen Fire Department Search & Rescue Team
“This positive outcome underscores the power of community collaboration and the unwavering commitment of our local law enforcement and emergency services,” police said.
(1) comment
Atta way 2 go.
....
Collaboration often ends with positive results.
...
Welcome back dear lady.
