Copperas Cove police said Friday that no weapons were used during an incident at the high school on Thursday.
Officers from the department responded to the high school to assist school resource officers who were responding to “a group of students participating in a fight,” according to a news release from Cove police Capt. Gabriel Cardona.
After separating the students, police investigated the incident and determined that “(t)here were no weapons used or presented during the commission of the fight,” the release said.
Some students sustained minor injuries, although police did not specify how many.
Cove police labeled the incident as “disorderly conduct — public affray” on its police blotter for Thursday.
The school district said via social media Thursday that the students involved had been detained.
Officers and school officials placed additional security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff for the remainder of the day.
“The investigation is ongoing and additional information may be provided at a later time when it becomes available,” the release said.
