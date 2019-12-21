Nixon

Josh Nixon was visiting his mother in Virginia when an e-mail message appeared on his phone explaining that he had been named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

 John Clark | Herald

COPPERAS COVE – Josh Nixon was visiting his mother in Virginia when an e-mail message appeared on his phone explaining that he had been named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

“I was looking at it and I showed the phone to my wife, and asked her, ‘Am I reading this right?’” Nixon said Friday. “I was really humbled. I didn’t expect something like that at all.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.