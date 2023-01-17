A 21-year-old was lying on the railroad tracks and attempted to get up before he was fatally struck by a train in Copperas Cove on Sunday, police said.

“The pedestrian attempted but was unable to take evasive action to get away from the train before being struck,” Copperas Cove Police Department said in a Tuesday news release, which provided new details about the fatal accident. “The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

