A 21-year-old was lying on the railroad tracks and attempted to get up before he was fatally struck by a train in Copperas Cove on Sunday, police said.
“The pedestrian attempted but was unable to take evasive action to get away from the train before being struck,” Copperas Cove Police Department said in a Tuesday news release, which provided new details about the fatal accident. “The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The pedestrian was later identified as Masao Joverson Skilling, according to police.
Skilling was killed on the tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
“The train was traveling east, approaching the location of the pedestrian. The train operator noticed the pedestrian lying on the railroad tracks and immediately activated the emergency stopping system for the train while signaling with the horn,” according to the release.
The train consisted of two engines and 119 cargo cars, which were loaded with approximately 13,000 tons of various commodities, police said.
Skilling was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price. The Copperas Cove Police Department continues to investigate this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.