Social media is “for the birds,” some say. Over the weekend, it was for a turtle in Copperas Cove City Park.
Copperas Cove Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Baker said she was off duty Monday when she saw a social media post about a turtle caught in debris, possibly fishing line, at the City Park pond.
After a quick call to Animal Control, Baker said Cove Animal Control officer Caitlin Bockting headed out to investigate. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach the animal, Baker said Bockting enlisted the help of other officers; they “brain stormed” and decided to act.
Sgt. Jonathan Bryan, who owns a kayak, and officer Jonathan Hole went to the pond to assist with the rescue mission, she said. Once there, they were happy to find that the turtle was no longer entangled.
“We don’t know if someone else following the (social media) post came out and was able to free him before we returned,” Baker said by phone Tuesday. “Or, if he was able to free himself.”
As the police department’s community relations officer, Baker commented on the CCPD Facebook page, “Either way it’s cause for shell-ebration!”
CCPD’s social media post about the incident garnered more than 750 reactions on Facebook in less than 24 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.