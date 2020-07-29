As the investigation into the death of 21-year-old Devonn Dozell Mayhew continues, Copperas Cove police say he was observed walking in the city’s downtown area shortly before his death.
Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Copperas Cove police responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E in reference to shots being fired.
Mayhew was found in the roadway showing no signs of life, according to a release from the police department.
Anyone with surveillance cameras or who was in the downtown area between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 23 are requested to contact Detective Shelton at 254-547-8222, extension 6892, the department said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
