Copperas Cove police are still investigating a hit-and-run collision from last Saturday that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital, with another driver fleeing the scene.
Lt. Kevin Miller, the public information officer for the police department, said there was no information he could provide Thursday, but he is expected to release more information Friday.
Miller added that the department has made progress in the case.
On the Copperas Cove Hot Topics Facebook page, the mother of the woman who went to the hospital said medical staff had to induce labor of the infant she was pregnant with. Not long after being born, the infant died, the woman said in the Facebook post.
As of Thursday, Miller said he could not verify that information.
“At approximately 9:13 p.m. on October 16, 2021, the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to the intersection of S. FM 116 and US Highway 190 regarding a traffic collision, involving a Honda CRV and a Ford Econoline van,” police said Monday.
According to an initial investigation, police said the Econoline van was traveling south and the Honda CRV was traveling north when the vehicles collided in the intersection as the driver of the Econoline van failed to yield the right of way, and turned into the intersection striking the Honda CRV.
The driver of the Econoline van fled the scene, while the driver of the Honda CRV was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
In Monday’s release, the Copperas Cove Police Department said the driver of the Econoline van was not authorized by the owner to operate it. Police have not released the name or a description of the van driver.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222, Extension 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.
