The Copperas Cove Police Department will soon host Snowcone with a Cop as its last event of the summer.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Ave. E. Party-N-Jump will be providing snow cones while supplies last and Cove PD will be providing KIDDO Cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.