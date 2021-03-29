The Copperas Cove Police Department is letting residents know to be aware of scam phone calls that have been reported recently.
Some people are receiving calls from people claiming to be from the IRS and the Social Security Administration.
“These calls are coming from scammers that were not raised with ethical standards,” a post on the CCPD Facebook page, said. “Please do not give them your personal information, banking information, or pay them with gift cards, simply hang up the phone if they call.”
